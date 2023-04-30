First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised First Quantum Minerals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0969 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

