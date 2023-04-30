First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,601,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,337 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $265,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,594,000 after purchasing an additional 547,834 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,351,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,251.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 449,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 430,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,922,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

