Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FISV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

