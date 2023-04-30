FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in April

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 233,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock remained flat at $38.09 on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $38.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

