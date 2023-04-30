FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in April

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 233,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance
Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock remained flat at $38.09 on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $38.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile
