FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in FMC by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in FMC by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FMC by 14.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $136.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.64.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

