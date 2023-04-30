Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 728.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,648 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,150 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.99. 1,840,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,504. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
