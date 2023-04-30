Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 29,627 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,032,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.7% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $66,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.37. 50,686,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,037,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.