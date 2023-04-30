Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 2.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.14% of Lululemon Athletica worth $56,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $410,037,000 after purchasing an additional 122,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LULU traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.93. 1,013,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,704. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $386.70. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

