Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $39.83 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $39,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $626.50. 1,618,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,634. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $261.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $621.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

