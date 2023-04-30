Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $126.41. 5,061,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,184. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

