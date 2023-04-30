Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.29-$3.40 EPS.

Fortive Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE FTV traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $63.09. 2,894,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fortive by 493.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,987,000 after acquiring an additional 543,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fortive by 30.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,743,000 after acquiring an additional 507,582 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

