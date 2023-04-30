Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Update

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 6,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of FSM remained flat at $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,778,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,969. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSM shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,657,274 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 284,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 33,050 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $1,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

