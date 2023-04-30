Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.39 billion-$4.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.50. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.91.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.