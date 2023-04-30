Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.39 billion-$4.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.60.
Shares of FBIN traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.50. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.91.
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
