FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

RSP opened at $145.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.75 and its 200-day moving average is $143.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

