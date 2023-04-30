FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $934,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,724,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after acquiring an additional 92,148 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,910,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,063,000 after acquiring an additional 701,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.23. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

