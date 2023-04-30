FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $739,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average of $97.60.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.67%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

