FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DUK opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.95.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

