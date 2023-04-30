FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 442,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.33.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 3.9 %

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $219.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.68. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $344.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

