FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.55%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

