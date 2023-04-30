FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes $12.23 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.8% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 428,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $135,351,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $300.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

