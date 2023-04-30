FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes $767,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,729 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $7,962,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $190,270,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7,806.6% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

