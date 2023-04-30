FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes $806,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

