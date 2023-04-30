Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up about 1.4% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Franco-Nevada worth $50,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $159.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.00.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

