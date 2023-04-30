Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 724,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,712,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,696,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $167.12 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.30.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

