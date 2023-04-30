Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 383.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 121,367 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 50,821 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

FLQM opened at $43.62 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

