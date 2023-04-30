Frax (FRAX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.00 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $3.88 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

