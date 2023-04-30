Frax Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $3.73 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

