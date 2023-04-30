FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.09. FreightCar America has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $128.99 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

Further Reading

