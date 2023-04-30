FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Up 14.7% in April

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 4,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.81. 711,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,142. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $22.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.89%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

See Also

