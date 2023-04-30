FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,316 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,722,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FAPR opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

