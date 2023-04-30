GATX (NYSE:GATX) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.33.

GATX stock opened at $113.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. GATX has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $118.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.19.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,168.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of GATX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of GATX by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of GATX by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

