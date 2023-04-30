General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Increased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of General Mills by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.63. 2,383,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,385. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

