General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target cut by Barclays from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.88.

NYSE GM opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

