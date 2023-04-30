GensoKishi Metaverse Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.56 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $207.19 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

