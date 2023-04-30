Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.22-$2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

GTY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $33.33. The company had a trading volume of 251,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Getty Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

