GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,318,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -3.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 830.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

