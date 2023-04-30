Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $20,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 311.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

GIL stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. 307,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.