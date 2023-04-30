Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 107.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.1%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Stock Up 3.7 %

Global Water Resources stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 2,362 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,651.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,232,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 649.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global Water Resources by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWRS. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Global Water Resources

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.