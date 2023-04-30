Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Up 37.5% in April

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 63.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CATH traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $51.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $52.83.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

