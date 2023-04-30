goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in April

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,400 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 279,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 469.1 days.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF remained flat at $71.47 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.13. goeasy has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

Get goeasy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.