Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

GOL stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 1,734,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,244. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $898.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

