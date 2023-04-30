Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the March 31st total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 32.4% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,604,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 636,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 13.5% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 557,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 65,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,468. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $130.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $95.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -571.43%.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

