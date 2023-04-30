GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Update

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7,475.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 680,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 671,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

GreenTree Hospitality Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of GHG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.