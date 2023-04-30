Grin (GRIN) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and $762,933.64 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,228.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00309360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.16 or 0.00527518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00067377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.00407492 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001091 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

