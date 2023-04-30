GSK (NYSE:GSK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.75 billion-$38.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.72 billion.
GSK Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $36.03. 2,559,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. GSK has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that GSK will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.48) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.73) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $73,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,619,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,309,000 after acquiring an additional 434,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $5,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
