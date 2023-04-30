Guild of Guardians (GOG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $225,092.51

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $17.36 million and approximately $225,092.51 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

