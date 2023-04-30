GXChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $493.74 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001479 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $31.71 million and $493.74 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004362 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003817 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars.

