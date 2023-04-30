Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 12,600 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.40% of Watsco worth $38,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 73.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.57.

Watsco Trading Down 0.9 %

Watsco stock opened at $346.38 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $356.60. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.89%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.