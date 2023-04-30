Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,916 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $40,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,169 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

