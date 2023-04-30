Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $25,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after buying an additional 714,737 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after buying an additional 141,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 30.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 583,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $122,374,000 after buying an additional 137,065 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NSC opened at $203.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.91 and its 200 day moving average is $231.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $265.89.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

